chandigarh news

Acknowledge farmers’ deaths, pay relief to kin: Harsimrat to PM

Former Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal urged PM Modi to acknowledge the loss of more than 700 lives during the agitation against farm laws and compensate the affected families
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was campaigning for SAD-BSP candidates at SBS Nagar. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 09:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Former Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acknowledge the loss of more than 700 lives during the agitation against central farm laws and compensate the affected families.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader, who was campaigning for SAD-BSP candidates at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, said the three farms laws that have now been repealed not only affected the entire farming community but also the economic structure and social bonding of the state.

The Bathinda MP also asked the Prime Minister to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab, which is a long pending demand of the state. Targeting Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has announced schemes for women if the party gets elected to power again, the SAD leader questioned that what was stopping him from implementing just one such scheme right away.

