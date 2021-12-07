Acknowledge martyrdom of farmers, Harsimrat urges Parliament

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday demanded from the Parliament acknowledgement of the martyrdom of 800 farmers, who died during the course of the anti-farm law agitation, tributes and compensation to their families.

The former minister, who had quit the Union cabinet in solidarity with the protesting farmers, also demanded that the minimum support price (MSP) should be fixed for all crops and made a statutory right.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Parliament on Monday, she said, the farmers laid down their lives while participating in a peaceful and democratic movement in the larger interest of the farming community: “The House should express solidarity with this cause and also regret the hardships the farmers had to undergo to get their just demand for repeal of the three agricultural laws accepted by the central government.”

Harsimrat also stressed that the central government should give legal shape to MSP and ensure all crops were purchased, be it by the government or private agencies.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier, as head of a committee, championed the cause of making MSP a statutory right and the government should not delay accepting this demand,” she added.

She demanded that all false cases registered against farmers in Delhi, as well as other states of the country, be withdrawn: “All this should be done speedily so that farmers can call off their agitation and return home.”

She further said if the Centre had listened to the Shiromani Akali Dal earlier and not passed the three farm laws, 800 precious lives could have been saved.

Also, by not listening to its alliance partner, Harsimrat said, the BJP had also spoilt its image and earned the wrath of the farming community.

Answering a query, she added that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal should first implement the promises he was making in Punjab in Delhi.