Adequate staffing to reduce workload my prime focus, says new PGIMER director
Dr Vivek Lal, head of neurology department, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has taken charge as the new director of the institute. HT talks to him about the key challenges being faced in the working of the institute and how the institute can improve the facilities for its patients.
What are the key challenges facing PGIMER?
Being the only good tertiary care government hospital in north India, PGIMER records huge patient footfall. People have faith in healthcare workers at the institute and it is our duty to live up to it. We have a shortage of workforce to handle the patient load at the institute and each doctor is performing the duties equivalent to 10. Besides, the institute can improve its facilities to make them more patient-friendly by introducing digitisation of reports and multiple payment methods.
In what ways are you planning to streamline the working of PGIMER to tackle these challenges?
PGIMER can never ask patients to not come to the hospital or we never refuse referral cases. I do not wish to decrease the patient load, but I want to make such arrangements to ensure healthcare workers are not overburdened. First of all, my prime focus will be to increase healthcare staff at the institute. For this, I will be working on filling the vacant posts and will also work to create more sanctioned posts for the faculty and non-faculty staff. Also, plans are being made to rope in non-governmental organisations and social workers, who can work with full dedication to help provide facilities.
PGIMER had initiated several ambitious projects to boost infrastructure, implementation for which has progressed at a slow pace. What needs to be done?
Projects like Satellite Centres at Sangrur, Ferozepur and Una, and Mother and Child Care Centre at PGIMER are expensive projects, approvals of which are done by the Centre. Every step needs approvals and takes time. I will regularly review the pending projects and will do all that is possible to speed up the work.
What new policies will you work on to improve the facilities at PGIMER?
In my three-day charge, I have already started efforts in digitising the patient-care facilities. On Tuesday, we got a new machine using which patients can scan a barcode and pay the bills for medical tests, surgeries and other details. We will install over 50 such machines in the entire institute so that patients and their attendants don’t have to stand in long queues. We have the best medical equipment; testing infrastructure and healthcare workers, and we will work on service delivery.
What is your advice to doctors, patients?
The healthcare workers are working effortlessly in PGIMER, sacrificing their sleep and working around the clock. I would only advise them to keep up the good spirit and stay dedicated and committed towards patient care. And for patients, they should continue to keep their faith in PGIMER, as the institute continues to put in work to offer them the best healthcare experience.
-
Punjab govt cuts security cover of ex-CM Bhattal, Jakhar, six others
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government has reduced the security cover of eight senior political leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and SAD member of parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal. As many as 28 police personnel deployed with former chief minister Bhattal and 26 attached with former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky have been withdrawn, the latest order said.
-
'Clean drains round the year,' says Delhi task force to prevent malaria, dengue
The special task force, constituted to streamline the action plan against mosquito borne diseases, has asked drain owning agencies to speed up desilting of drains and to make the activity a yearlong exercise, unlike the present practise of desilting drains only ahead of monsoon, officials in the know of the matter said.
-
Khalistan link: Police recover two pistols, laptop from Ferozepur village
Ferozepur: Police have recovered two pistols, cartridges and a laptop from a Ferozepur village following the interrogation of an aide of Punjab gangsters arrested in Karnal with explosives and ammunition on May 5. Four Punjab-based gangsters, having links with Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested after improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition were recovered from their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal last week.
-
Panchkula MC’s tardy sterilisation drive struggles to reel in stray dogs
The stray dog sterilisation programme continues at a snail's pace, failing to reel in their population. According to the data shared by the health department, 302 cases of dog bites were reported in April. The number stood at 342 in March and 561 in January, while the figures for February were not available with the department. The sterilisation kennel set up by the civic body in Sukhdarshanpur village also remains in poor shape.
-
Delhi man faces legal action for false PCR call that 'targeted a community'
Action was taken against a resident of Mahendra Park for allegedly making a PCR call that “targeted a community”, police said on Wednesday. DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani said they received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area. Police found that the rear windscreens of two cars had been broken and a crowd had gathered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics