Adequate staffing to reduce workload my prime focus, says new PGIMER director

Dr Vivek Lal, head of neurology department, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has taken charge as the new director of the institute. HT talks to him about the key challenges being faced in the working of the institute and how the institute can improve the facilities for its patients.

What are the key challenges facing PGIMER?

Being the only good tertiary care government hospital in north India, PGIMER records huge patient footfall. People have faith in healthcare workers at the institute and it is our duty to live up to it. We have a shortage of workforce to handle the patient load at the institute and each doctor is performing the duties equivalent to 10. Besides, the institute can improve its facilities to make them more patient-friendly by introducing digitisation of reports and multiple payment methods.

In what ways are you planning to streamline the working of PGIMER to tackle these challenges?

PGIMER can never ask patients to not come to the hospital or we never refuse referral cases. I do not wish to decrease the patient load, but I want to make such arrangements to ensure healthcare workers are not overburdened. First of all, my prime focus will be to increase healthcare staff at the institute. For this, I will be working on filling the vacant posts and will also work to create more sanctioned posts for the faculty and non-faculty staff. Also, plans are being made to rope in non-governmental organisations and social workers, who can work with full dedication to help provide facilities.

PGIMER had initiated several ambitious projects to boost infrastructure, implementation for which has progressed at a slow pace. What needs to be done?

Projects like Satellite Centres at Sangrur, Ferozepur and Una, and Mother and Child Care Centre at PGIMER are expensive projects, approvals of which are done by the Centre. Every step needs approvals and takes time. I will regularly review the pending projects and will do all that is possible to speed up the work.

What new policies will you work on to improve the facilities at PGIMER?

In my three-day charge, I have already started efforts in digitising the patient-care facilities. On Tuesday, we got a new machine using which patients can scan a barcode and pay the bills for medical tests, surgeries and other details. We will install over 50 such machines in the entire institute so that patients and their attendants don’t have to stand in long queues. We have the best medical equipment; testing infrastructure and healthcare workers, and we will work on service delivery.

What is your advice to doctors, patients?

The healthcare workers are working effortlessly in PGIMER, sacrificing their sleep and working around the clock. I would only advise them to keep up the good spirit and stay dedicated and committed towards patient care. And for patients, they should continue to keep their faith in PGIMER, as the institute continues to put in work to offer them the best healthcare experience.