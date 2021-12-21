Adjournment motion on recruitment scam: Congress seeks dismissal of HPSC chairman

The Opposition MLAs in Haryana assembly on Monday sought dismissal of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) chairman for his “inability to check grave irregularities and corrupt practices” in recruitment process of dental surgeons and Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers.

The Opposition also demanded that the investigation in the HPSC recruitment scam should be handed over to the CBI and a high court judge should monitor the probe.

Speaking during an adjournment motion on corruption in the HPSC and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said former HPSC secretary Anil Nagar, who was allegedly caught red-handed by the vigilance bureau for taking bribe and later dismissed from service, was a small fry in the entire episode.

“It’s not a one-man job. It is a deep-rooted conspiracy and the truth can emerge only if the case is handed over to the CBI,” Hooda said.

Discussion on the motion went on for three hours on Monday. The former chief minister said the HPSC chairman cannot be absolved of his responsibilities and is equally responsible for the mess in the Commission. “The clean chit given to the HPSC chairman by the chief minister will not help. It was the chairman’s responsibility (to ensure corruption-free selection process) and he should own up to the lapses,” Hooda said.

Citing an unverified transcript of a conversation between two persons doing rounds on social media platforms, the leader of Opposition said it needs to be investigated as there are indications of exchange of money and manipulation in recruitments.

Rohtak MLA BB Batra said HPSC chairman was found wanting in fulfilling his duties and should be removed. “Corruption was happening right under his nose. What was he doing all this while? He is equally responsible for the situation. In fact, he should tender his papers on moral grounds,” said Batra, a former HPSC chairman himself.

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said while this issue is of great public importance as corruption and manipulations in recruitments were detected by the vigilance bureau, the response of the state government so far has been too little, too late. “It seems the effort is to net the small fish and save big crocodiles,” she said.

INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said the person appointed as HPSC chairman was an aide de camp (ADC) to the chief minister before his appointment and comes from Madhya Pradesh. “Why could you not find a suitable person from Haryana for appointment as the HPSC chairman?” Abhay asked the chief minister.

No one will be spared, let VB complete probe: Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in his response, told the House that since he has complete trust in the state investigation agencies probing the corrupt practices in the HPSC recruitments, they should be allowed to conduct the investigation.

“I can assure the House that those who indulged in corruption in recruitments will not be spared. An independent and impartial investigation is underway. If the Opposition has any information related to discrepancies in the competitive examinations, they should communicate it to the vigilance bureau or the court,” Khattar said.

The CM said investigations have so far not revealed whether the accused in the HPSC recruitment scam have been able to manipulate the HCS preliminary examination conducted and any other examination other than the dental surgeon examination.

The CM said the secret work of various recruitments has been assigned from time to time to the previously posted deputy secretaries.

The confidential work related to the recruitment of HCS and other allied services 2021 and dental surgeon 2021 was entrusted to the then deputy secretary as the secretary had recused because his family members were appearing for HCS exams.

Khattar said, “M/s Safedot E-Solutions Pvt Ltd was not enlisted for inviting applications for HCS preliminary examination and dental surgeon examination. Earlier, the commission had allotted work related to inviting online application form to Safedot E-Solution Pvt Ltd on April 25, 2013.”

“Thereafter, vide a letter dated September 3, 2019, the services of the said company were terminated on the ground that its work is not satisfactory and it causes delay in urgent works. The confidential work of the 10 posts whose candidates were called for document verification from December 21, 2021 to December 27, 2021 was not handed over to the then deputy secretary. The record of these 10 posts was also not with the deputy secretary,” he told the House.

The decision regarding blacklisting the scanning agency and the two written examinations will be taken by the Commission after receiving the report from the vigilance bureau.