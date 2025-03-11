‘Administrative reasons’: Ludhiana civil surgeon transferred to Moga

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra was transferred to Moga on Monday. This comes two days after he was found without any answer on a question on the open sale of an addictive substance during a meeting with state cabinet minister Aman Arora. Ludhiana’s new civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur while taking charge on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to an official at the meeting, MLA Ashok Prashar brought up the sale of an addictive substance easily available in the market and asked if the civil surgeon was aware of it. As per the official, who preferred staying anonymous, the civil surgeon in response said the issue concerned the drugs department and that it didn’t report to him.

The minister told Mohindra that since he was the highest health official of the district, he should have been aware of the issue.

The transfer order states that transfer was on ‘administrative grounds’, which according to a health official was “used when someone was found ineffective or negligent.”

Dr Mohindra had joined only in August last year.

When approached for a comment, Dr Mohindra skirted the question, saying, “I have now been transferred. I shouldn’t comment on this now.”

MLA Ashok Prashar said, “I brought up the issue of this thing called ‘bhola’, an intoxicating and addictive substance so easily available even at many grocery stores. The civil surgeon was not aware of the matter. The minister said that if an MLA can get information about this, then how can an officer like you be unaware.”

New civil surgeon takes charge

Dr Ramandeep Kaur (MD radiology) officially took charge as Ludhiana’s civil surgeon on Monday.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur started as a medical officer in 1994. She was promoted to the senior medical officer (SMO) in 2019. Over the years, she has held several key positions, including SMO at ESI Dispensary, deputy medical commissioner, and district family welfare officer. Before this appointment, she served as the civil surgeon of Moga district.

Addressing the media, Dr Ramandeep reiterated her commitment to strengthening healthcare facilities in Ludhiana. She emphasised the need for efficient implementation of government health schemes, ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all. She urged healthcare workers to maintain high standards of service and encouraged the public to avail themselves of government health facilities.