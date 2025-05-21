Admissions for Class 11 commence in UT’s govt schools

The admission schedule for Class 11 in the city’s government schools has been announced by the UT education department following the declaration of CBSE Class 10 results. The prospectus was released by the UT chief secretary on Tuesday, and forms can be filled up to June 6. There are 42 government senior secondary schools in the city, out of which three are all girls, while the rest are co-ed. (HT File)

As per the prospectus released by the department, the admission process will be held online. Candidates can fill registration forms from Wednesday onwards at www.chdeducation.gov.in.

There are 42 government senior secondary schools in the city, out of which three are all girls, while the rest are co-ed. Candidates can fill up the option of at the most 20 schools and streams of their choice. To facilitate students in online submission of scanned documents, admission help desks have been set up in all government senior secondary and high schools. These would function from 9 am to 12 noon on all working days.

For technical queries, students can contact NIELIT Centre, Sector 30, from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days or call on 01881257061 or 0172-2650121. Registration fee of ₹50 will be charged for participating in the admission process. The classes shall commence from July 1.

After introducing 85% reservation for Class 11 seats at Chandigarh’s government schools for pass-outs of the city’s government schools in the 2023-24 session, the UT education department is set to continue with the quota for a third year, while children from private schools and other states will have to compete for 15% seats. Interestingly, the reservation is not stream-wise, with a large percentage of students opting for the humanities stream. Due to this, private schools students, and those from other states, are unable to get seats in the humanities stream in the first round of counselling, while seats for science courses are usually unaffected. This time too, there are 13,875 total seats in Class 11, the same as last year.