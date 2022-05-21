Adopt zero tolerance towards polluters of rivers : Sukhbir Badal to AAP government
Expressing shock at the contamination of river waters in Punjab due to unchecked flow of industrial waste into them, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to come out with a policy to clean the state’s water bodies and adopt zero tolerance towards polluters.
In a statement issued here, he said that the widespread reports of polluted water which was dark black in colour being released into the Ferozepur feeder canal from Harike head works had created a fear among the people of the district.
“I have been approached by my constituents who fear that this polluted water will adversely affect their agricultural produce, and also contaminate the ground water of the area besides causing resultant diseases. Some people also use the canal water for drinking purposes which is now dangerous to do so,” said Sukhbir.
Asking the AAP government to come out with a policy to clean the state’s river systems accompanied with a zero tolerance towards polluters, SAD president said the lackadaisical attitude of the earlier Congress government on this issue had led to increase in pollution.
He said that it was shocking that despite complaints since the last few days of the entire water being polluted at Harike headworks, where the Sutlej and Beas rivers merge, no action had been taken to check the release of pollutants in the rivers.
“There are reports of rampant industrial waste being allowed to flow into the Budha Nullah at Ludhiana which mixes with the Sutlej and Beas waters at Harike. The government is also not making any haste to complete work on the Jamalpur treatment project which is expected to tackle the pollution caused by domestic sewage waste. The dairy waste is also being allowed to flow into the river waters resulting in their present-day pollution,” he said.
Asking chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take corrective steps, Sukhbir said it was condemnable that governments in the state were indulging in a blame game on this sensitive matter.
“While the water resources department has issued an advisory urging people not to use the water for drinking purposes, the Pollution Control Board, which is responsible for checking entry of industrial pollutants into the river waters, is claiming that the water is drinkable after treatment,” he added.
“We have seen how polluted groundwater has resulted in the increase of incidence of cancer in the Malwa region. We must tackle this issue on a war footing,” he adds.
-
Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers
At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna's Libra village late on Thursday night. In Ravi's complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.
-
Thieves bring down two transmission towers in Bathinda
Around 20 villages were plunged into darkness after two 66 kilovolt transmission towers collapsed near Rampura town on Thursday evening. It is suspected that unidentified persons had been stealing metal parts from the structures, which caused the collapse. Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) officials said it was unusual for thieves to target high-power transmission line towers.
-
There's a saying in Hindi—baal ki khaal ukharna, to peel off the skin of the hair. That's what this grey-haired man is upto, on a pavement here in central Delhi. In his 60s, Dada has retired from his day job in 2017 — “but I feel restless at home.” Dada will tie up these “seek” together into a single broom, he says. His wife is employed in the same organisation, he says.
-
Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab
The nine officials, summoned after a video of principals and headmasters jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral, on Friday registered their statements with the office of the Director General of School Education in Mohali, blaming the district administration here for poor arrangement that led to the chaos.
-
Lying neglected for many years, Sahir Ludhianvi’s ancestral house and govt resort at Amaltas village set to get a facelift
The ancestral house of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the government resort at Amaltas village on National Highway (NH- 44), also known as Oasis, are set to get a new lease of life with the aim to promote tourism in the state. It was in 2009 that the then Shiromani Akali Dal decided to close down the government resort in Amaltas and lease it out to a private company.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics