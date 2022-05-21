Adopt zero tolerance towards polluters of rivers : Sukhbir Badal to AAP government

Expressing shock at the contamination of river waters in Punjab due to unchecked flow of industrial waste into them, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to come out with a policy to clean the state’s water bodies and adopt zero tolerance towards polluters.

In a statement issued here, he said that the widespread reports of polluted water which was dark black in colour being released into the Ferozepur feeder canal from Harike head works had created a fear among the people of the district.

“I have been approached by my constituents who fear that this polluted water will adversely affect their agricultural produce, and also contaminate the ground water of the area besides causing resultant diseases. Some people also use the canal water for drinking purposes which is now dangerous to do so,” said Sukhbir.

Asking the AAP government to come out with a policy to clean the state’s river systems accompanied with a zero tolerance towards polluters, SAD president said the lackadaisical attitude of the earlier Congress government on this issue had led to increase in pollution.

He said that it was shocking that despite complaints since the last few days of the entire water being polluted at Harike headworks, where the Sutlej and Beas rivers merge, no action had been taken to check the release of pollutants in the rivers.

“There are reports of rampant industrial waste being allowed to flow into the Budha Nullah at Ludhiana which mixes with the Sutlej and Beas waters at Harike. The government is also not making any haste to complete work on the Jamalpur treatment project which is expected to tackle the pollution caused by domestic sewage waste. The dairy waste is also being allowed to flow into the river waters resulting in their present-day pollution,” he said.

Asking chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take corrective steps, Sukhbir said it was condemnable that governments in the state were indulging in a blame game on this sensitive matter.

“While the water resources department has issued an advisory urging people not to use the water for drinking purposes, the Pollution Control Board, which is responsible for checking entry of industrial pollutants into the river waters, is claiming that the water is drinkable after treatment,” he added.

“We have seen how polluted groundwater has resulted in the increase of incidence of cancer in the Malwa region. We must tackle this issue on a war footing,” he adds.