Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally
chandigarh news

Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a ‘Haryana Pragati rally’ in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Published on May 05, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination.

Addressing a Pragati rally, Khattar said his government has started an online transfer policy and given jobs to youths on merit lines.

“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.

“With this, Haryana will become the first state in country to achieve this feat. Our government has increased women’s participation in police force from 7% to 10%. Our aim is to reach 15%. Our government has also provided 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs,” the CM added.

Khattar said Haryana is the only state in country to procure 14 crops on minimum support price (MSP).

RELATED STORIES

“Eight government offices of the Rohtak administration will be shifted to municipal corporation’s land on Sunaria road and 250 crore has been sanctioned for it. Panchayat polls will be conducted in state on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP