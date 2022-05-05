Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination.

Addressing a Pragati rally, Khattar said his government has started an online transfer policy and given jobs to youths on merit lines.

“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.

“With this, Haryana will become the first state in country to achieve this feat. Our government has increased women’s participation in police force from 7% to 10%. Our aim is to reach 15%. Our government has also provided 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs,” the CM added.

Khattar said Haryana is the only state in country to procure 14 crops on minimum support price (MSP).

“Eight government offices of the Rohtak administration will be shifted to municipal corporation’s land on Sunaria road and ₹250 crore has been sanctioned for it. Panchayat polls will be conducted in state on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he added.