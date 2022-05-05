Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination.
Addressing a Pragati rally, Khattar said his government has started an online transfer policy and given jobs to youths on merit lines.
“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.
“With this, Haryana will become the first state in country to achieve this feat. Our government has increased women’s participation in police force from 7% to 10%. Our aim is to reach 15%. Our government has also provided 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs,” the CM added.
Khattar said Haryana is the only state in country to procure 14 crops on minimum support price (MSP).
“Eight government offices of the Rohtak administration will be shifted to municipal corporation’s land on Sunaria road and ₹250 crore has been sanctioned for it. Panchayat polls will be conducted in state on directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he added.
-
HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita's in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
-
HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state. The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged. Additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won't hold elections.
-
Free of cost precautionary dose rolled out by Haryana govt
The Haryana health department on Wednesday rolled out the administration of precautionary dose to fight Covid-19 for the 18-59 age group free of cost at government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). A total of 22,137 precautionary doses, including for the 60-plus age category were administered on Wednesday. Additional chief secretary, health Rajeev Arora said they were granted access to the CoWin portal by the Union health ministry from Wednesday.
-
Sedition complaint filed against MLA Aseem Goel for taking controversial oath at Ambala event
The assembly had collectively condemned the event that took place following a violent clash between two groups in Patiala. Last week, BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goel and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees of an event of the Uniform Civil Code organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan at Aggarwal Dharamshala.
-
AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents. Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party's state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party's ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
