Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Adopting state-of-the-art tech to make Haryana’s health sector more robust: CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Apr 14, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said his government is constantly striving to adopt state-of-the-art technologies to make Haryana’s health sector more robust.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said his government is constantly striving to adopt state-of-the-art technologies to make Haryana’s health sector more robust. (PTI File)
Addressing the 12th annual conference of the All India Surgeons’ Association here, Saini asserted innovation in the medical field and the use of modern techniques can help provide healthcare facilities to all sections of society.

“Be it an epidemic, an emergency or everyday diseases - doctors stand firm in every situation, working day and night to save lives. They not only treat the body, but many times also give emotional support to the patients,” Saini said.

“It is their experience, empathy and humanity that makes them special. In today’s time when challenges are increasing in every field, doctors are engaged in serving the people while remaining steadfast in their ethical values,” he added.

Medical science is progressing rapidly and technologies like robotic surgery, laparoscopic technology, 3-D printing and artificial intelligence have brought a revolution in the field of surgery, he said.

The Haryana government is constantly striving to adopt these state-of-the-art technologies, he said. “Our aim is to ensure that every citizen, be it in urban areas or rural areas, gets the benefit of these medical facilities,” he said.

