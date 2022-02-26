After 3 days, 6 missing persons from Warwan in Kishtwar traced

Six persons from the Marwah area of Warwan in Kishtwar district, who had gone missing on way to their homes from Anantnag via Margan top, were traced on Friday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat said, “All six persons are alive and safe. They were spotted at the top of the Inshan area of Warwan and are on their way to their home. I talked to one of them named Akbar over the phone. They are now being taken to their homes by a police team.”

It may be stated here there was no contact with the six missing persons identified as Muhammad Akbar Koka, Ghulam Nabi Koka, Ajaz Ahmad Koka, Gulzar Ahmed Koka, Manzoor Ahmed Koka and Idrees Ahmad Dar, all from Choiudraman Warwan since Tuesday evening.

They had left Anantnag on Tuesday evening on foot for their homes in Warwan via Margan Top but went missing amid inclement weather. The area had received 14 to 15 feet of snow in the past couple of days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}