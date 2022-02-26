After 3 days, 6 missing persons from Warwan in Kishtwar traced
Six persons from the Marwah area of Warwan in Kishtwar district, who had gone missing on way to their homes from Anantnag via Margan top, were traced on Friday morning.
Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat said, “All six persons are alive and safe. They were spotted at the top of the Inshan area of Warwan and are on their way to their home. I talked to one of them named Akbar over the phone. They are now being taken to their homes by a police team.”
It may be stated here there was no contact with the six missing persons identified as Muhammad Akbar Koka, Ghulam Nabi Koka, Ajaz Ahmad Koka, Gulzar Ahmed Koka, Manzoor Ahmed Koka and Idrees Ahmad Dar, all from Choiudraman Warwan since Tuesday evening.
They had left Anantnag on Tuesday evening on foot for their homes in Warwan via Margan Top but went missing amid inclement weather. The area had received 14 to 15 feet of snow in the past couple of days.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.