After 40 days, Jammu and Kashmir sees no death due to Covid

For the first time in 40 days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no death related to Covid on Monday, while recording 245 fresh infections, an official health bulletin said.

From zero death and 418 cases on January 5, the third wave of Covid peaked on January 25 with 14 fatalities and 6,570 infections. The UT saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in January.

On Monday, as many as 808 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to below 5,000 settling at 4,903.

Officials said 58,847 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.41%. Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 85 cases, while 160 cases were reported in the Jammu division.

The number of people who have recovered reached 4,41,368, while the recovery rate was 97.86%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have mounted to 4,51,016 and the death toll stood at 4,745.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh logged 379 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,80,648. No fatality was reported and the death toll remained at 4,065.

Highest 100 cases were reported in Kangra, 73 from Mandi, 46 from Hamirpur, 38 from Chamba, 35 from Shimla, 26 from Sirmaur, 18 from Bilaspur, 14 each from Solan and Una, nine from Kullu, five from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti. Active cases came down to 3,416 and recoveries reached 2,73,145 after 770 people recuperated.

Schools in Jammu reopen to thin attendance

Though the J&K administration on Sunday ordered reopening of educational institutions, schools in Jammu witnessed thin attendance on Monday.

Sakshi Sharma, whose family has just come out of Covid’s grip, said, “Is it safe for the children under 15 years of age to attend physical classes? The government has not introduced any vaccination for the kids.”

Another parent, Bhushan Lal, said not every child falling in the 15-17 age group has been vaccinated. “My elder daughter got her second dose on Saturday. Does it mean that everyone is vaccinated?” he asked.

“The contagion has not ended. It is continuously mutating into lethal variants. The government must ensure that safety of the minor children is not compromised,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements for reopening of educational institutions and resuming offline teaching in Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked the V-Cs of universities, principals of colleges, and heads of all schools to submit Covid prevention and mitigation plans within two days.

The education institutions were further asked to regularly screen their students and ensure that symptomatic students are tested timely and isolated to prevent the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, the health and medical education department was also asked to address the health-related needs of all schools, colleges, and universities in a time-bound manner through the divisional and district administrations concerned.