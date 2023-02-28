After Ajnala incident, Punjab gets regular intel chief

Five days after facing an embarrassment in Ajnala where Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the police station leaving six cops injured owing to a big intelligence failure, the Punjab government on Tuesday appointed regular intelligence chief in form of IG Jaskaran Singh, a 1998 batch officer.

The previous Intel chief Jatinder Aulakh superannuated on January 31 and in his absence, a DIG rank officer Naveen Singla was handling the affairs of the highly important and sensitive department which gives feedback on various important issues concerning the state directly to the chief minister.

Singla, who was posted as AIG in the intelligence wing, was also promoted as DIG only few days and interestingly, his regular orders as DIG intelligence were also issued in the list Issued on Tuesday.

Government had faced ire of the experts for not having a regular intelligence head after Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters lay seize to the Ajnala Police station last week.

Besides taking no action against the agitators, the local police had also claimed that they were not aware that Amritpal and his supporters were coming to the police station with ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib and were planning to enter the police station carrying swords and sticks.

Once they stormed the police station with the bir, the police reasoned they were helpless to take any action keeping in mind the presence of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Retired senior police officials have termed Ajnala episode as huge intelligence failure and have criticised the government for handling the intelligence wing casually.

Jaskaran, who was among 18 officers transferred on Tuesday, was posted as Amritsar commissioner of police and played a key role of troubleshooter for the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. He was interlocutor for the state government when it came to talks with agitating farmers or other social and religious organisations.

Jaskaran, who likes to keep a low-profile, is considered an articulate officer and has served the state police in different capacities.

For the first time, ADGPs posted as range head and commissioner

In the orders, the government also posted ADGP rank officers on the post of range head and commissioner of police for the first time in the history.

Naunihal Singh, who was recently promoted as ADGP, has now been posted as Amritsar commissioner of police replacing Jaskaran Singh, whereas Surinderpal Singh Parmar has been posted as ADGP Bathinda Range.

Government also posted Gurinder Singh Dhillon as ADGP (Law and Order) and the orders made it clear ADGP Arpit Shukla will continue to head the law and order wing despite having two ADGPs in the same wing.

The government posted recently promoted ADGPs Arun Pal Singh as ADGP (Modernisation), RK Jaiswal as ADGP (STF) and Mohnish Chawla as ADGP (State Crime Record Bureau). DIG Narender Bhargav will replace Chawla as DIG (Border Range) and in addition to DIG (NRI) Ludhiana.

IGs Gursharan Singh Sandhu, who was posted as IG, Jalandhar Range, has now been posted as IG (Crime), while Baljot Singh Rathore will be as IG (GRP), Patiala, and Gurpreet Singh Bhullar will be IG STF.

Newly promoted DIGs awaiting posting including Ajay Maluja who has been posted as DIG (STF), Bathinda, Naveen Singla as DIG Intelligence, Swapan Sharma as DIG, Jalandhar, Rakesh Kaushal as DIG (Crime) and Harcharan Singh Bhullar as DIG (PAP-2).

Among PPS, Balwinder Singh, who was posted as Commandant 36 battalion has now been posted as Commandant 82 Battalion. Gagan Ajit Singh, AIG Vigilance Bureau will now be AIG (Traffic).

