After bypoll defeat, BJP trying to regain its lost ground in Himachal with PM Modi rally

In a bid to reconsolidate its position in the hill state after a major drubbing in the recently conducted bypolls, the Himachal government, led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, has marked mega celebrations, which include a rally by the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, to mark the completion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s four-year rule in the state.

The PM will address a rally in Mandi’s Paddal ground on December 27.

He is also scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate different developmental projects to the tune of ₹11,279 crore. This is the PM’s first visit to Himachal after the party’s debacle in the bypolls.

Recently, the party’s national president Jagat Parkash Nadda had visited Bilaspur to inaugurate the outpatient department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Modi will lay the foundation stone of the ₹6,946-crore Multipurpose Renuka Dam to be constructed on a tributary of Yamuna river. It is meant to supply 23 cusecs of water to Delhi and also generate 40 MW of electricity for Himachal Pradesh. The project will also supply water to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. “The proposed dam will be built across the Giri tributary of Yamuna. He will also inaugurate Sawra-Kuddu Hydle project and lay the foundation stone for ₹210 megawatt Luhri stage and Dhaulasidh hydel power project,” said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while briefing the media on the four-year celebration.

Thakur admitted that the party’s defeat in the bypoll was a learning experience for him.

He had been laying low after his party loss in the three assemblies, Arki, Fatehpur, Jubbal and Kotkhai, and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Party claimed that the sympathy wave after former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s death worked in his widow Pratibha Singh’s favour.

“The defeat in the byelection will lead to the door of victory in the 2022 assembly polls as BJP has been alerted by the defeat. The public doesn’t vote in the name of tribute, and the sympathy factor doesn’t always work. The situation will be altogether different in 2022, and BJP will repeat the government.”

BJP had organised a rally to mark its first-year rule in Dharamshala and Union home minister Amit Shah and national President Jagat Parkash Nadda had attended its second year’s celebration on a historic ridge in Shimla.

Responding to claims of the CM not having a grip on the bureaucracy of the state, Thakur said, “Even CMs who supposedly had a grip on the bureaucracy could not repeat their government in Himachal Pradesh.” He added that he did not work with the motive of vendetta or vengeance and has made efforts to rise above the politics of regionalism to ensure the equal development of state.