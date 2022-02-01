After Covid break, Haryana schools reopen to thin attendance

Students who have taken at least the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus infection are allowed to attend classes with the consent of their parents

The reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 evoked a poor response across Haryana on Tuesday as the attendance in both government and private schools remained thin.

According to reports, the attendance at government schools remained below 30%, while in private schools the attendance was reported around 50%. The schools had reopened after a gap of almost a month in view of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the figures provided by Karnal district education officer Rajpal Singh, of 28,000 students enrolled at government schools in Classes 10 to 12, only 8,100 attended classes. Schools were opened for students from 10am to 2pm and for teachers from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Physical classes were suspended from January 2 to 12 on account of the winter vacations following a spike in Covid cases and the third wave. Later, the restrictions were extended till January 31.

Students who have taken at least the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus infection were allowed to attend classes.

“My parents did not want to me to attend classes physically as they wanted to wait more until the cases fall further, but I decided to go to school as exams are nearing,” said Himanshi, a student of Class 10 at Nilokheri in Karnal district.

Teachers said the attendance is likely to improve in the next couple of days. “Around 20% students came to attend physical classes on Tuesday but the strength will increase by the end of the week,” said a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Ardana, in Karnal district.

A Class 10 student at a government school in Yamunanagar said, “It was difficult to attend online sessions due to network issues and doubt-clearing was tough. We urgently need physical classes as our board exams are approaching and offline classes will be better.”

Sanju Kumari, vice-principal at Government Senior Secondary School, Prem Nagar, Ambala City, said sanitisation of the premises was done on Monday and no student will be forced to attend offline classes.

According to the government’s circular issued to schools, students are allowed to come to school after their parents give the written consent. Students are allowed to attend online classes if they don’t want to come to schools. The decision to open the physical classes for students of Classes 1 to 9 will be taken later.

