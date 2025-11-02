After day-long drama, CBI court sends DIG Bhullar to 5-day custody

A CBI court here sent suspended Ropar range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar to a five-day remand, amid a day-long drama, with both the federal probe agency and Punjab Vigilance Bureau seeking his remand from respective courts in Chandigarh and Mohali. Ropar range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

CBI prosecutor Narender Singh had to shuttle between the Sector 43 Court complex in Chandigarh and the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Mohali, where the VB had filed an application seeking Bhullar’s production warrants in a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered on Friday.

To be sure, CBI has also filed an assets case against Bhullar on October 29. Since his arrest on October 16, along with a “middleman Krishanu Sharda” for allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh in a bribe from a scrap dealer, Akash Batta, who is also the complainant, Bhullar has been in judicial custody and was lodged in Chandigarh’s Burail jail.

The CBI Court of special judge Bhawna Jain on Saturday allowed the CBI five-day custody of the accused. He will now be produced in court on November 6.

While granting custody to the accused, the CBI court said that in view of the huge data allegedly recovered from the DIG’s mobile phone, his police remand till November 6 is granted to carry out a fair and effective investigation “to trace the bribe money trail, identify the ultimate beneficiary and to confront him with the information revealed by his co-accused.”

CBI prosecutor, Narender, told the court that the two mobile phones of the accused DIG were seized at the time of his arrest, and a preliminary examination suggests extensive chats/communications between the accused and co-accused. “Several chats suggest a pattern to influence judicial officers and decisions,” Narender told the court.

The CBI further pleaded that Bhullar’s custodial interrogation is required to confront him with the digital data extracted from his mobile and to identify the other public servants and public individuals involved in influencing judicial decisions through illegal means, and to confront him with the version of middleman/conduit Krishanu Sharda, who is also in CBI’s custody.

How drama unfolded

The CBI had to fight a battle on two fronts in Chandigarh and Mohali to secure Bhullar’s custody .

The Punjab VB, which had registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the DIG on Friday, approached the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Mohali in the morning seeking Bhullar’s production warrants. The CBI acted swiftly. It first moved an application in the CBI Court in Chandigarh seeking Bhullar’s custody, and then prosecutor Narender rushed to the Mohali CJM court to inform the judge about the CBI’s plea seeking remand. The Mohali court then reserved its orders for Monday.

As the arguments for five-day custody of Bhullar began in the CBI court in Chandigarh, the Punjab vigilance officials also reached here. The VB argued that the accused needs to be produced in the Mohali court, also in the DA case.

After intense drama and heated arguments in the court between the CBI and the VB, the Chandigarh CBI court sent the accused to a five-day remand.

Judge Jain ruled that the FIR by Punjab in the DA case does not mean that the fair investigation of the main corruption case is hampered.

Punjab VB prosecutor urged the court that the accused was interrogated inside the jail on Friday under the order of the CJM-Mohali, and his arrest has been recorded.

“As such, he is required to be produced before the Mohali court within 24 hours of his arrest,” he added. The CBI court denied the VB request on the grounds that the fair investigation of the case in hand cannot be hampered only on the ground that the arrest of the accused has been recorded by the Punjab Police and he is supposed to be produced before the court of CJM, Mohali.

Meanwhile, Bhullar’s defence counsel said that since the accused was working under the Punjab government, its consent was mandatory to be obtained by the CBI prior to his arrest.

“The CBI is requesting custody only to defeat the right of the Punjab Police, and thus the application in hand has been moved before this court. Bhullar has been working in the state of Punjab, and as such, the permission for his arrest under section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSE) 1946 from the government of Punjab was necessary to be obtained by the CBI. However, no such consent was obtained,” Bhullar’s lawyer said.

Denying this ground, the CBI stated that accused Bhullar was arrested on October 16, but at that stage, the defence counsel never challenged the jurisdiction of this court, nor did he allege that the arrest was not in accordance with the rules.

“The accused is not a layman and is a senior police officer and is assumed to be well aware of his legal rights,” said the court.

What court said

The court stated that the complaint was filed at the CBI office in Chandigarh. “Verification of the allegations, the trap, the conduit of accused has been trapped at Chandigarh and thereafter a controlled WhatsApp call has been made by co-accused Krishanu to accused HS Bhullar at Chandigarh and as such it cannot be assumed that the FIR registered by CBI could not have been registered here or that the same was to be required to be registered in Punjab only.”

“It is a sensitive matter involving the allegations of bribery against a senior police officer. Citing an apex court judgment and the DSPE Act 1946 extends to the whole of India. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the arrest of HS Bhullar by the CBI Chandigarh or registration of FIR is unwarranted or uncalled for,” said the court.

Inform CBI before seeking Bhullar’s custody, Mohali court tells VB

Later in the day, the Mohali CJM court ruled that a prior notice should be issued to the CBI if any application is filed by the VB or the accused to avoid conflict between the two courts. The court ruled that with respect to cases of the Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI has parallel jurisdiction. “Judicial propriety demands that before passing any order with regard to production/custody of the accused, if moved by VB, it would be appropriate to issue a prior notice to the CBI, “ ordered the court.