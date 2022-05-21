After HC orders, govt transfers Hoshiarpur civil surgeon, medical officer

Hoshiarpur: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state health department has shifted two medical officers out of the district as they had been constantly fighting legal and administrative battles against each other.

The government has transferred district health officer Lakhvir Singh, who was given additional charge of civil surgeon only a few days ago, to Gurdaspur, and medical officer Parminder Singh to Pathankot.

Parminder had filed a writ in the high court for quashing his transfer orders dated 13 May to police hospital, Phillaur, from police lines, Hoshiarpur. The petition also had references to his past and ongoing legal cases with Lakhvir. Instead of staying the transfer of the petitioner, the court ordered that both the squabbling medical officers be shifted to other districts.

On May 18, a single-bench headed by justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu held that instead of discharging their professional duties, the medical officers were fighting against each other, thus jeopardising the health services. The state health department issued the transfer orders of both the officials on Friday.

Notably, Lakhvir had taken the additional charge of civil surgeon in the presence of revenue minister and local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa who is said to have been instrumental in getting him the post. The orders had been passed by ignoring seniority of a number of medical officers, it is learnt.