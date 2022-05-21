After HC orders, govt transfers Hoshiarpur civil surgeon, medical officer
Hoshiarpur: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state health department has shifted two medical officers out of the district as they had been constantly fighting legal and administrative battles against each other.
The government has transferred district health officer Lakhvir Singh, who was given additional charge of civil surgeon only a few days ago, to Gurdaspur, and medical officer Parminder Singh to Pathankot.
Parminder had filed a writ in the high court for quashing his transfer orders dated 13 May to police hospital, Phillaur, from police lines, Hoshiarpur. The petition also had references to his past and ongoing legal cases with Lakhvir. Instead of staying the transfer of the petitioner, the court ordered that both the squabbling medical officers be shifted to other districts.
On May 18, a single-bench headed by justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu held that instead of discharging their professional duties, the medical officers were fighting against each other, thus jeopardising the health services. The state health department issued the transfer orders of both the officials on Friday.
Notably, Lakhvir had taken the additional charge of civil surgeon in the presence of revenue minister and local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa who is said to have been instrumental in getting him the post. The orders had been passed by ignoring seniority of a number of medical officers, it is learnt.
-
Warring questions logic behind converting Sewa Kendras into ‘mohalla clinics’
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government's logic in converting the 'Sewa Kendras' (service centres) into “mohalla clinics” when there was already a huge medical infrastructure existing in the state. Warring advised chief minister Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he is told by his masters sitting in Delhi, he should work on Punjab's own model.
-
From PPCC chief to Patiala jail inmate: Spectacular rise and fall of Sidhu in 10 months
Patiala: From being appointed as the Punjab Congress chief to losing assembly elections and being asked to step down and now facing a year's jail term in the 1988 road rage case, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's luck has behaved with severe volatility from meteoric rise to a steep fall. In the last 10 months, Sidhu not only lost his post as the state Congress chief, but also his political clout.
-
It is a planning disaster, says Supreme Court on illegal construction in Delhi
NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Friday said that what has occurred in Delhi over the years is a “planning disaster” and rued how single plot houses have been converted into multi-storeyed buildings with authorities looking the other way to such illegalities.
-
Bengaluru records coldest day in May amid rain in parts of Karnataka: IMD
It was the coldest day of the decade in Bengaluru in the month of May as unseasonal rains continue to bring down mercury levels in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department . Data from the IMD-Bengaluru shows that the city had a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and minimum of 17.9 degrees Celsius, which was a departure of -6 and -4 degrees, respectively.
-
Karnataka: Congress slams contractors’ outfit for going silent on ‘corrupt ministers’
The opposition Congress has taken on the Karnataka State Contractors' Association, which had threatened to release details of the ministers involved in corruption in the state. The association on April 13 had said they would expose the corruption of “four to five ministers and around 25 MLAs” if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai doesn't meet them and resolve the issue of kickbacks. Even though the deadline was over, the association didn't release any documents.
