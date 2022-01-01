After his return from Delhi, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur indicates cabinet reshuffle

Day after he met Central leaders in New Delhi, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on New Year’s eve indicated that there would be changes in the state cabinet soon after the elections in five states are over.

The CM returned to the state capital after he met Central leaders in New Delhi. He had flown to Delhi the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a mega rally in Mandi on December 27 held to mark the four years’ regime of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh. The party high command will definitely have its focus on Himachal and Gujarat after the polls are over in five states.

“There could be a reshuffle in the cabinet as well as in the organisational setup,” said the CM.

Speculation of the cabinet reshuffle has been rife after the party suffered electoral reverses in the bypolls to three assemblies – Arki, Jubbal Kotkhai, Fatehpur and Mandi parliamentary seats - from where former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s widow Pratibha Singh trounced Kargil war hero, BJP’s nominee Kushal Thakur. “Modi’s rally had boosted the morale of the party. The gathering at the rally was historic, the CM said, adding that the party high command does not take any elections lightly.

“The PM, Union home minister Amit Shah and national party chief JP Nadda do not take the elections lightly,” he said. “Moreover, Himachal is the home state of Nadda. We all will work hard for the assembly elections due next year,” he said. Jai Ram said the Congress in Punjab was in a disarray after the change of leadership. Similarly, there was turmoil in the Uttarakhand Congress.

Thakur also commented on the internal strife in the Congress. “There is a turmoil in the opponent party. There are many leaders striving hard to pin down each other. The situation will be entirely different in the 2022 polls,” he said.

The CM made clear that the PM will make repeated visits to Himachal next year to bolster the prospects of the party.

“Covid has had a large impact, but we ensured that the development of the state does not take a hit,” he said, adding that he has asked Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation facility for the next three years. He said the state was receiving GST compensation and revenue deficit grant (RDG) as a part of the Central assistance and out of this, the GST compensation is effective only till June 2022. Moreover, the RDG will also be reduced in the coming years as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, which will adversely affect the finances of the state. Therefore, the GST compensation facility should continue, he said.

