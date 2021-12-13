After meeting Vij, Haryana doctors postpone Monday’s strike

A day before over 1,000 doctors from across the state under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association were scheduled to go on strike, state health minister Anil Vij on Sunday assured that all their issues will be resolved and the strike was postponed.

The doctors held a meeting with the minister and director general of health services Veena Singh at the PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment for more than an hour, where the chair was informed about all the demands.

After the meeting, Vij said, “I’ve listened to the issues and will try to resolve all of them at the earliest. There is no need for a strike.”

Doctors of government hospitals in state had last week announced that they will go on a strike from December 13 – out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals will be closed for the whole day, and emergency and postmortem services will also be shut from December 14 – if the demands are not met.

State HCMS president Dr Jasbir Singh Parmar said Vij was informed about the three demands on which he assured action at the earliest.

“We have postponed the strike and I believe there will be no need for it if the demands are met by December 31. We are compelled to announce such strikes due to insensitive bureaucracy who are sitting on our files for a long time,” Dr Parmar told the media after the meeting.

The three demands include stopping direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs), hiring of specialist doctors, and revision of the postgraduate policy.

A member of the association said recently, additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora had called a delegation of the aggrieved doctors for a meeting, who had later walked out “because of his misbehaviour”.

“Vij was informed about this incident at the meeting. We believe due to direct recruitment, promotions of many officers in the department get affected. Moreover, nearly one-third of the specialists (700 against 2,000 posts) treat around 300 patients each daily against the required strength in acute mental pressure. Also, we are demanding a 40% quota for government doctors in medical colleges as per the Supreme Court guidelines,” the member said, pleading anonymity.