After Punjab govt crackdown, HC orders release of private buses

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed the Punjab government to release private buses it had impounded and permit transporters, including a firm of the Badal family, to ply its transport.

The high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain said the transporters deserved the opportunity of hearing or at least a show-cause notice before penal action of the cancellation of their permits was taken by the transport department.

The court said though there were allegations of political vendetta, it had found the state’s action to be arbitrary and illegal. In one case, state transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was made party, with allegations of political vendetta.

On November 22, representatives of firms of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Hardeep Singh Dhillon, New Deep Bus Service and New Deep Motors, had approached the high court alleging that 24 buses were impounded on different dates in October. After some payment was made instead of releasing the buses, six buses released were re-impounded and later in some cases the permits were cancelled. As of the second set of petitions, that was filed by Badals owned Orbit Aviation Private Limited, the cancellation of permits on November 12 was challenged.

The government has denied political vendetta and claimed that it acted according to law.

The court said all three operators had paid up the tax liability. It also took note of an advisory issued by the Centre to all states regarding extension of the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and further to consider relaxation in permit-fee/taxes in view of Covid-19 induced instructions.

It observed that the state failed to show any provision of the Punjab Transport Scheme, 2018, under which the cancellation of permits was ordered. In fact, provisions go on to show that no permit shall be suspended or cancelled unless an opportunity has been given to the holder of the permit to furnish his explanation.

The court refused to take note of the state’s allegations that the operators are guilty of having committed fraud as they were plying more buses than the number of permits and are plying buses on expired permits. None of the impugned orders cancelling the permits has been passed on the premise of fraud.