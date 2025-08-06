After scam-related suspensions: Meter installation services hit as PSPCL fails to fill posts in Ludhiana

Residents visiting the PSPCL Aggar Nagar division for new electricity meter connections or replacement of faulty and burnt meters have been left to fend for themselves for months, due to a shortage of technical staff. The situation further deteriorated after two staffers were suspended on July 28 in connection with an illegal meter installation scam, officials familiar with the matter said. Despite more than a week having passed, the power department has neither appointed new staff nor handed over temporary charge to anyone, leaving applicants in limbo, officials said. (HT File Photo)

Notably, the division, which earlier handled nearly 50 meter-related applications a day, came to a complete halt since Thursday. Despite more than a week having passed, the power department has neither appointed new staff nor handed over temporary charge to anyone, leaving applicants in limbo, officials said.

A senior official in PSPCL’s central zone said the disruption intensified after July 31, when Junior Engineers (JEs) across Ludhiana went on strike, disabling their SAP IDs used for processing meter requests. “The Junior Engineer of the Aggar Nagar division was already suspended. Since only an official from the same cadre can be given charge, the JE strike has made it impossible to continue operations, causing major inconvenience to the public. But since the JEs had dismissed their strike on Tuesday, these services will be resumed from the next day” the official explained.

In contrast, staff at the Suvidha Centre pointed out that the disruption didn’t start with the strike but had already taken root days earlier. “Even before the JEs walked out, we were struggling to process applications due to the shortage of technical staff after the scam. The strike only deepened an already worsening crisis,” said an employee.

Meanwhile, residents say they have been running from pillar to post with no solution in sight.

Sharing his ordeal, Munish Kumar Sharma, a resident of Chander Nagar, said, “I applied for a 7 KW meter in March and paid all charges. But it has been more than three months, and I am still taking rounds of the office after every few days but no one properly responds. I run a shop, and had to leave my work to come here, still nothing happened.”

Similarly, Nanak Singh, another visitor, said “I had requested replacement of my damaged domestic meter, but the staff mistakenly removed my neighbour’s meter instead. It’s been two months, and I keep visiting the office, hoping someone will finally fix the issue.”

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said,” The division is witnessing a staggering spike in meter related requests leading to large pile ups. Since the staff and resources are not adequate to cater to growing connections, the department is mulling to divide the division into two parts with a new office likely to be set up in Haibowal. The move is expected to bring lasting relief to the consumers.’’