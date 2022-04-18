After UP, Haryana says masks must in these 4 NCR districts | Check details
As cases of Covid-19 are once again rising in several states, fuelling fears of a fourth wave, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in four districts falling in the national capital region. Haryana health minister Anil Vij said wearing masks has been made compulsory in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar – due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, reported news agency PTI. Haryana reported 234 cases on Monday, of which 198 were from Gurugram while 21 were from Faridabad.
Vij also told reporters that cases are nil or very less in more than half of the districts. He said a team led by additional chief secretary (health) Rajeev Arora has been asked to study why cases are increasing in Gurugram. Its report is yet to come, he said. "We are studying which areas in Gurugram are seeing a surge," said Vij while replying to a question.
"However, as a precautionary measure in the districts which lie close to the national capital, we have made the wearing of a mask compulsory," he said.
Notably, the order on the wearing of masks will come into force immediately and those not wearing a mask will be fined.
Vij also informed that some samples have been sent to Rohtak to see which variant is in circulation in Gurugram, adding that the health department is fully prepared to tackle any situation. "We are ready, our staff is ready, we have adequate beds, equipment, oxygen," he said.
The decision by the Haryana government came hours after Uttar Pradesh issued the same mandate for six districts, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Lucknow, and Meerut.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, a crucial meeting of the DDMA has been called on Wednesday amid a steep rise in cases. According to PTI, the issues that are likely to come for discussion are the mandatory use of face masks and a hybrid model of offline and online teaching for school children. The meeting will be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and will review the Covid situation in the national capital, as per notice of the meeting.
