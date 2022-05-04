Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After video on social media, Faridkot police get cracking, arrest 7 drug peddlers

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also tweeted the video with comment on nexus between drug peddler, police and politician and lack of political will to fight drug abuse
A screen grab of the video shared on social media of a drug peddler selling heroin to addicts on a rail track in Faridkot on Wednesday.
Published on May 04, 2022 04:49 PM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal

Seven drug peddlers were arrested and 300g of heroin was recovered from them after a video was shared widely on social media of a man selling drugs to addicts on a rail track in Faridkot on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Shivam, Ravi, Deepak, Baljeet Singh, Hira Singh, Amritpal Singh Jinda and Pardeep Kumar, all residents of Faridkot. Police rounded up the alleged drug supplier, Jagdeep Singh and impounded three two-wheelers of the accused.

According to police sources, the accused were selling the drugs on the tracks near Sanjay Nagar in Faridkot city in the video. The place is barely 300 metres from the office of the Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) and the district courts complex.

getting a tip-off that the accused are selling drugs in Sanjay Nagar, they were arrested by a police team and 300 grams of white drug powder were recovered from their possession.

SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that investigation was on and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had tweeted the video with the comment: “STF report and Hon’ble High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that a nexus between drug peddler, police and politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent... Ramifications clearly evident ….Somewhere in Faridkot.”

