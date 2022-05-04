After video on social media, Faridkot police get cracking, arrest 7 drug peddlers
Seven drug peddlers were arrested and 300g of heroin was recovered from them after a video was shared widely on social media of a man selling drugs to addicts on a rail track in Faridkot on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Shivam, Ravi, Deepak, Baljeet Singh, Hira Singh, Amritpal Singh Jinda and Pardeep Kumar, all residents of Faridkot. Police rounded up the alleged drug supplier, Jagdeep Singh and impounded three two-wheelers of the accused.
According to police sources, the accused were selling the drugs on the tracks near Sanjay Nagar in Faridkot city in the video. The place is barely 300 metres from the office of the Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) and the district courts complex.
getting a tip-off that the accused are selling drugs in Sanjay Nagar, they were arrested by a police team and 300 grams of white drug powder were recovered from their possession.
SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that investigation was on and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had tweeted the video with the comment: “STF report and Hon’ble High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that a nexus between drug peddler, police and politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent... Ramifications clearly evident ….Somewhere in Faridkot.”
-
Kerala high court takes suo motu case over shawarma food poisoning incident
The Kerala high court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the food poisoning incident in north Kerala in which a 16-year-old girl died and over 50 people hopsitalised after consuming shawarma, an Arabic food. The state government informed the court that it had taken strong action against the shop and arrested three employees and issued a lookout notice against the owner of the Ideal Cool Bar in Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district.
-
Minor held for Civil Lines robbery, murder
Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh robbed from his house in Civil Lines, Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying that he was traced through his Delhi Metro card which was earlier blacklisted by the police. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.
-
Sutradhara’s Tales: When Pune rivers were site of horrific ritual of Sati!
Medieval times often remind you that all was not well in the past, especially for the women and downtrodden masses. When famous European painter, James Wales, arrived at the British residency at Pune in 1792, he noticed the peculiar place opposite the confluence of Mula-Mutha. He describes it as a place where native (Hindu) women burn themselves after the death of their husbands. Saili Palande-Datar is an indologist, environmentalist, history researcher and farmer.
-
Punjab sacrilege cases: Dera chief appears before Faridkot court via video-conference
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim appeared before the court of the Faridkot chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Wednesday in connection with two cases related to the Bargari sacrilege incident. Also read: 43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab This is the first time the dera head has appeared before the trial court in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases.
-
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Baneshwar Dham after Cong Chintan Shivir
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to address a public meeting in Baneshwar Dham in Banswara after the three-day Chintan Shivir (brain storming session) in Udaipur from May 13 to 15, leaders familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Rajasthan tribal affairs minister Arjun Singh Bamnia inspected the Dham on Wednesday and said this will be the second visit of the Gandhis to the Dham.
