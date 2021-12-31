Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Aftermath of Chandigarh MC polls: Haryana BJP leaders to examine party’s performance
chandigarh news

Aftermath of Chandigarh MC polls: Haryana BJP leaders to examine party’s performance

BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood was present at the meeting. (HT)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A panel comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Haryana will examine the reasons for the party’s performance in the municipal corporation elections, as it secured only 12 of the total 35 seats. In the outgoing MC, the Saffron Party had 20 councillors of total 26 seats.

This was decided by party in-charge and national general secretary BJP Vinod Tawde during a meeting with the party’s losing candidates on Thursday. Party president Arun Sood and general secretary Ramvir Bhatti were also present.

The issue of functioning of local organisation was also raised during the discussion, with a former mayor seeking the members from outside the state on the panel. Tawde assured, it is learnt, that the party will objectively examine the election results, and how different party workers performed during the campaign as regards to duty assigned to them. Tawde also asked the losing candidates to continue with their work in the wards in which they were given tickets.

