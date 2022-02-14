Ahead of fruit blooming, fertiliser shortage hits Himachal growers

Even as the snow, known as white manure, brought cheer to fruit growers in Himachal Pradesh, severe shortage of fertilisers, mainly nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, ahead of fruit blooming period is posing difficulty for cultivators, particularly those in apple belts.

The apple growers are facing an acute scarcity of muriate of potash. Potassium is a primary apple nutrient that plays a major role in achieving high-quality fruit and maximum yields.

“There is an acute paucity of fertilisers in apple-growing regions of HP. There are many issues related to fruit and vegetable growers that we tried to bring to the notice of government, but to no avail,” said Harish Chauhan, president of Himachal Pradesh Fruit, Vegetables and Flowers Growers Association. “We have submitted a charter of demands, but the government is not paying any heed,” added Chauhan, who is also convener of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The prices of chemical-based fertilisers have increased manifold. A 25kg pack of calcium nitrate that costs ₹1,100 is being sold for ₹1,700 even at the government stores. Rajender Chauhan, an apple grower from Kotkhai, said, “Shortage of fertilisers is bound to impact the crop.” Potash fertiliser is essential for the development of pink bud, flowers and fruits in the apple crop.

The countries producing raw material for the potash have stopped supply. India procures raw material mainly from Israel, Jordan, Canada and Russia. Many countries have jacked up the rates for the raw material and few have stopped the export. Consequently, the prices for potash have increased from ₹1,050 to ₹1,700 for a 50kg bag.

The apex cooperative federation of Himachal Pradesh, HIMFED, which is the main supplier of fertilisers in the state, is unable to meet the demand. Against the demand of 4,000MT, IFFCO has only supplied 700MT of NPK 12x32x16. Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) are three primary nutrients in commercial fertilisers.

“There is a shortage of fertilisers not only in Himachal, but countrywide. We had a meeting with IFFCO officials, who have assured us to provide nano liquids for urea,” said HIMFED chairperson Ganesh Dutt, while adding that fertiliser production was impacted due to escalated cost of raw material and short supply. “We are shortly setting up another depot of fertilisers in Shilaroo, which will be made functional by February end. I have spoken to officials in Delhi and have assured that Himachal will get 26 tonnes of potash soon,” he added.

HIMFED managing director GC Negi said that potash fertiliser was ordered in January, but it had not arrived yet.

“Indian Potash Limited is being contacted. Hopefully, it (fertiliser) will be made available to apple growers soon. Due to the lack of supply from abroad and escalation in its rate, first approval was sought from the government to buy it. After getting the nod, the order was placed only at the end of January,” he added.

