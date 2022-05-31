Ahead of PM’s visit, Shimla on high alert, checking intensified
A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the capital city to mark the eighth anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance government, security was tightened and Shimla was put on high alert.
Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru said, “Entry to the venue will be allowed from Lakkar Bazar and Scandal Point. No one will be allowed to take water bottles or bags to the rally on The Ridge.The Shimla deputy commissioner has banned pedestrian movement in the area behind the stage on The Ridge from 7pm.”
Checking of vehicles at entry points to the town was also increased. Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said, “All security arrangements have been put in place according to the rules.” He will also hold a roadshow from the Central telegraph office to Rani Jhansi Park.
The PM will interact with beneficiaries of the 16 flagship schemes of the central government before addressing rallies on The Ridge. Around 11 am, he will participate in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’. The mega event is being organised in state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country to commemorate the completion of eight years of the government under the leadership of PM Modi .
The ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ will start at around 9.45am. The chief minister, union ministers, state ministers, members of parliament, members of legislative assembly and other elected public representatives will directly interact directly with the public during the event. The Prime Minister will join the programme at around 11am. During the conference, the Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of the nine ministries, and departments of the Government of India.
The objective of freewheeling talks organised across the country is to get a free and clear opinion from the public, to understand the impact of welfare schemes on people’s lives and to find out the merger and saturation of various government programs. The Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on this occasion. A sum of ₹21,000 crore will be transferred to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
