Ahead of PM’s visit, Shimla on high alert, checking intensified

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the capital city to mark the eighth anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance government, security was tightened and Shimla was put on high alert.

Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru said, “Entry to the venue will be allowed from Lakkar Bazar and Scandal Point. No one will be allowed to take water bottles or bags to the rally on The Ridge.The Shimla deputy commissioner has banned pedestrian movement in the area behind the stage on The Ridge from 7pm.”

Checking of vehicles at entry points to the town was also increased. Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said, “All security arrangements have been put in place according to the rules.” He will also hold a roadshow from the Central telegraph office to Rani Jhansi Park.

The PM will interact with beneficiaries of the 16 flagship schemes of the central government before addressing rallies on The Ridge. Around 11 am, he will participate in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’. The mega event is being organised in state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the country to commemorate the completion of eight years of the government under the leadership of PM Modi .

The ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ will start at around 9.45am. The chief minister, union ministers, state ministers, members of parliament, members of legislative assembly and other elected public representatives will directly interact directly with the public during the event. The Prime Minister will join the programme at around 11am. During the conference, the Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of the nine ministries, and departments of the Government of India.

The objective of freewheeling talks organised across the country is to get a free and clear opinion from the public, to understand the impact of welfare schemes on people’s lives and to find out the merger and saturation of various government programs. The Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on this occasion. A sum of ₹21,000 crore will be transferred to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

