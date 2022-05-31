Ahead of PM’s visit to HP, Congress questions BJP on ‘unfulfilled promises’

Even as the BJP prepares to extend a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address a rally in Shimla on May 31, Congress’ campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the Prime Minister should also give an explanation regarding the party’s unfulfilled promises.

There are some questions that people want PM Modi to answer while he addresses a rally at Shimla to mark eight years of his government, Sukhu said. “Congress welcomes PM Modi’s visit to Shimla and expects him to give Himachal, which he calls his second home, a special gift on the occasion. However, he should not try to sell dreams like his previous visits,” said Sukhu, adding that none of the promises PM Modi had made to the people of Himachal over the last eight years has been fulfilled.

“The Prime Minister had promised to increase the import duty on apple, and had also promised national highways and four lanes for the state. He had said the Hatti community of the Sirmuar district will be added to the Schedule Tribes list. What happened to these promises?” he said.

He also asked when people will get relief from inflation. “The prices of gas cylinders has already crossed ₹1,000 and food items are getting costlier by the day,” he said.

PM Modi had promised to end graft but the BJP-led Himachal government is neck-deep in corruption. “When will PM Modi act against the state government?” asked Sukhu,

“The double engine BJP government has failed to provide jobs to the youth of Himachal even as he promisedto provide 2 crore jobs every year,” said Sukhu.

PM’s Shimla visit political

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and the party’s national spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore questioned the rationale for celebrating the National Democratic Alliance’s eight years of being in power at Shimla.

Rathore said since Himachal goes to polls later this year, the Prime Minister’s visit is political.

“During the UPA rule, the BJP would make a huge hue and cry over nominal price rise. However, today when people are reeling under skyrocketing prices, BJP is keeping quiet. He said the BJP was misleading people by promising good days, which are nowhere in sight even after eight years.

“The prices of diesel and petrol are increasing every day and the centre is trying to create a divide by raking up issues such as region and religion, temples and mosques,” he said.

AAP joins the chorus

Dharamshala The AAP has also sought answers from PM Modi regarding the status of the promises made during his previous visit. AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit said that the PM had announced that efforts wil be made to improve connectivity to boost tourism. For this, the centre announced 69 National Highways for Himachal but in eight years not a single highway has been built, he alleged.

Modi had talked about quality education for the children and jobs for youth but nothing has happened. “The schools are in a pathetic condition while unemployment remains the biggest challenge before the government,” he said.