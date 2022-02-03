Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Punjab polls, Sidhu visits Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir
chandigarh news

Ahead of Punjab polls, Sidhu visits Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir

Ahead of the Punjab polls, the cricketer-turned-politician reached base camp Katra in the afternoon and straightway flew to the sanctum sanctorum to offer prayers at the revered Vaishno Devi shrine
Ahead of the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Shilpa Thakur)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 02:20 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The cricketer-turned-politician reached base camp Katra in the afternoon and straightway flew to the ‘Bhawan’ (sanctum sanctorum) to offer prayers at the revered shrine, they said.

The officials said Sidhu is likely to stay for the night at the shrine to participate in the morning prayers before returning to his state on Thursday.

“Warmth, love and affection at the heavenly abode is heart rendering…,” the Congress leader wrote on his Twitter handle, sharing a video of some devotees taking selfies with him.

In another tweet, Sidhu wrote “On my way to Mata Vaishno Devi…The eternal grace of the divine mother has always protected me on this path of Dharma…At her lotus feet for blessings…Dushtaan da vinaash kr, Punjab da Kalyaan kar…Sach Dharam di sathapana kr…” Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

