AIIMS, Baba Farid Univ sign MoU to train caregivers

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda and Faidkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will soon start an academic programme to train caregiving professionals.

The two premier healthcare institutes signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Bathinda on Monday under which those passing class 12 years in any stream will be eligible for a one-year course for palliative, elder and home care.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Rajeev Sood said the care sector requires trained professionals for assistance to those in need of support in their advancing age and under treatment for various ailments.

He said in the evolving nuclear family system in India, the demand for care of seniors is increasing and the limited availability of nursing professionals is not enough to cater to the demand.

“Care sector remained ignored in the country while there is a huge demand for it in India and overseas. Earlier, nursing professionals were expected to cater to the needs of elderly or ill patients. The new platform will train youth for the demands of society for the ailing and weak individuals at senior citizen homes and residences,” said Sood.

Under the initiative, the two government-funded facilities will also start utilising the services of the available faculty and the medical equipment currently not available or non-functional at either institute.

Highlighting MoU’s strategic initiative for nursing and allied healthcare exchange training program, Sood added that the move is expected to uplift the standards of healthcare services by ensuring that professionals across the spectrum are well-equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

AIIMS executive director Dr DK Singh said the primary objective of this partnership is to create a robust framework for collaboration in healthcare and research by pooling resources and expertise.

“AIIMS and BFUHS can address the pressing healthcare needs of the southwest region of Punjab by driving advancements in medical science and patient care. One of the significant facets of this move is the establishment of faculty and student exchange programs, which will facilitate knowledge sharing and skill enhancement, thereby enriching the academic and professional experiences of both institutions,” he added.