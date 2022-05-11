AITA Championship Series: Seeds Arnav Bishnoi, Riya Kaushik enter quarters

Seeds Arnav Bishnoi and Anirudh Sangra eased into the boys’ U-18 quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday.

Continuing his purple patch, third seed Sangra outplayed Devvert Kadian in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 while second seeded Bishnoi bear Abhinav Sangra in a one-sided match 6-1, 6-1 to surge ahead.

Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem, Yatharth Chaddha , Keshav Dangi, Priyansh Solanki, Sankalp Satya Nair and Parmarth Kaushik also marched into the quarters.

Playing in the girls’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Riya Kaushik dropped only two game enroute to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Khushi Dangi. Fourth seed Vanya Arora also advanced into the quarter-finals, scoring a double bagel against Kritika Sharma. Yana Gupta and Radha Sadhra also advanced into quarter-finals.

Harneet, Ashish emerge senior champs

Zirakpur: Harneet Singh snuffed out the challenge from Ankit Patel 6-2, 6-1 in the men’s 35+ singles final on the concluding day of the ITF Seniors International Rankings championship, held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur, on Tuesday.

In the men’s 45+ singles final, Ashish Ashish Kapoor beat Shyam Jagat 6-1, 6-3 to emerge champion. In the women’s 35+ singles final, Mansi Majeji defeated South Africa’s Irene Merwe 6-1, 6-2.