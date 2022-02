AITA meet: 3rd seed Akshat Bishnoi ousts Arnav to enter pre-quarters

Third seed Akshat Dhull from Haryana on Monday ousted Chandigarh’s Arnav Bishnoi 6-4, 6-3 in a boys’ U-18 first-round encounter at the All India Tennis Association championship series national ranking meet, being played at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. With this win, Akshat booked his spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

In other boys’ U-18 first-round matches, Yasharth Chadha beat Aryan Aggarwal tight 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 match, Svarmanyu scored a double bagel against Gaganeesh Chugh, Gurbaaz Singh beat Anirudh Sangra 6-3, 7-5 and Parth Sharma outclassed Abhinav Sangra 6-2, 6-3.

Results

Boys’ Under-18

(1st round): Yasharth Chadha (UP) bt Aryan Aggarwal (PB) 5-7,6-2,6-3, Svarmanyu (MH) bt Gaganeesh Chugh (CH) 6-0,6-0, Gurbaaz Singh (PB) bt Anirudh Sangra (CH) [6] 6-3,7-5, Parth Sharma (PB) bt Abhinav Sangra (CH) 6-2,6-3, Suryansh Nagar (MH) bt Trishubh Kumar (HR) 6-4,6-4, Bharat Jaiswal (UP) [4] bt Vansh Sharma (Pb) 6-3,6-2, Akshat Dhull (HR) [3] bt Arnav Bishnoi (CH) 6-4,6-3, Mehraab Singh (PB) bt Madhav Aggarwal (CH) 6-1,6-2, Varchasva Thapliya (UK ) bt Satvik Singla (CH) 6-1,6-1, Navya Verma (PB) [7] bt Darwin Marx (TN) 6-2, 6-3, Uday Batra (PB) [5] bt Aditya Bhatnagar (HR) 6-0, 6-0, Karen Singh (CH) bt Yash Rana (Dl) 7-6(3),7-6(5), Sankalp Satyam (CH) bt Tanav Gupta (CH) 6-2, 6-1;

Boys’ Under 16

(1st round): Aarav Bhishnoi (CH) bt Aranav Singh (CH) 6-2,6-3, Trishubh Kumar (HR) bt Vansh Sharma (PB) 7-6(3),6-3, Arnav Bhishnoi (CH) bt MEHRAAB Singh (PB) 6-2, 6-2; Sumukh Marya (PB) bt Ayush Singh (CH) 6-1,6-0.