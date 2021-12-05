Ajay asks father OP Chautala to reconsider on party bifurcation

National president of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Ajay Chautala, whose party is the junior partner in the ruling alliance in Haryana, has asked his father and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala to reconsider the decision of expelling him and his sons, which might unite the family again.

The former chief minister’s decision had led to a divide in the erstwhile INLD and the subsequent formation of the JJP in 2018. Next year, the party clinched a post-poll alliance with the BJP and Ajay’s elder son Dushyant Chautala became the deputy chief minister of Haryana.

“He (OP Chautala) is our elder. He should reconsider his decision. He should take the first step and we will follow,” Ajay said.

He was responding to a query on his father’s recent comment that “there is nothing permanent in politics”, which had created a political buzz on the family feud and its unification.

Ajay was in Ambala to invite the party cadre to the JJP’s third foundation day celebrations in Jhajjar on Thursday. Accompanying him were state president Nishan Singh, state spokesperson Vivek Chaudhary, party’s Ambala incharge Kulwant Multani and other local leaders.

The JJP leader also alleged that he was expelled unconstitutionally by his father, who was following the instructions of his younger son Abhay Chautala.

“My sons (Dushyant and Digvijay) were debarred due to anti-party activities, but I wasn’t told why I’m being expelled. As per the party constitution, a worker or leader in question is served notice, but I wasn’t,” Ajay told the gathering at Sector 8.

Ajay also targeted former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and said the Jhajjar rally will show him their strength.

He was also hopeful that other demands of the farmers will be accepted soon. “No meeting gets failed, but a series of discussions begin. In this case, I’m hopeful that a solution will be brought by the Union government in a couple of days,” he added.

On being asked about a possible protest by farmer unions against the JJP rally, Ajay said, “Everyone is free to agitate in a democracy.”

In a statement, the party said that they will also welcome all the workers who left them during the farmer agitation and are willing to return.