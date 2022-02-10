AJL case: HC asks Panchkula court to decide on Hooda’s application

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Panchkula court to decide former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s application before deciding on framing of charges in an alleged money laundering case in allotment of a plot to Associated Journal Limited (AJL), publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain acted on plea of Hooda, filed in July last year, in which Hooda had questioned the July 5, 2021 order passed by the trial court submitting that it was “highly arbitrary and objectionable,” and had further argued that the trial court has made up the mind to frame charges in the case” and he has “grave apprehensions on fairness of the trial” in view of these circumstances.

On July 5, the trial court passed an order that it would hear arguments on framing of charge on next date and would also decide plea seeking deferring of hearing in the case.

Hooda’s argument was that there is commonality of issues in the CBI and ED case and wanted that proceedings in the ED case be deferred as high court on July 1, 2021, had stayed the proceedings before the trial court regarding the CBI case in the AJL plot allotment case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court observed that the limited issue being taken up is whether the trial court could have taken such a precipitate view that in case it did not find any merit in the application filed by the petitioner, it would proceed to frame the charge then and there.

The high court has now ordered that trial court will first decide the application filed by Hooda and, thereafter, will give him and the other accused persons some reasonable time of one week to prepare their case on issue of framing of charges.

The ECIR was registered by the ED on July 15, 2016 in the case in hand. It filed prosecution complaint before the Panchkula trial court on August 26, 2019 and the trial court took note of it on September 26, 2019 and summoned Hooda as accused. The money laundering probe is based on allegations that the property was allotted to AJL in 1982 but was taken back later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, when Hooda became the chief minister in 2005, he allowed re-allotment of the plot to AJL on old rates. At the time of registration of the CBI FIR, late Moti Lal Vora was chairman of AJL and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were among the shareholders. The newspaper was launched in 1938 by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister.

Initially, on May 5, 2016, the FIR was registered by the Haryana vigilance bureau regarding allegations of cheating and corruption against Hooda and others.

In December 2016, the Haryana government had recommended CBI probe. CBI has submitted a chargesheet against him in trial court. ED case born out of it.