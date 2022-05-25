Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote

Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday.

The development comes a month after Patti municipal council president Dalbir Singh Sekhon, also of the Congress, was removed in a similar way under the leadership of AAP’s transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

“We have given priority to development. Ajnala city has not been developed for the past 15 years. Groupism had hit works. After the AAP came to power in the state, many councillors approached me,” said Dhaliwal, while adding that Arora had failed to prove his majority for the past 14 months.

The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. However, later a SAD councillor backed Arora to help him win the president’s seat last year.

Four councillors had brought the no-confidence motion against Arora. A special meeting to pass the resolution was called on Wednesday after the 14-day notice period ended. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present. Of the 15 councillors, 12 — seven of the SAD and five of the Congress — attended the meeting and voted to remove Arora.

Arora accused the AAP of poaching councillors, though the minister denied the allegations. “Some councillors were threatened while some were purchased. Those 12 councillors who have voted against me were taken to Chandigarh for forcing them to vote against me,” he alleged.