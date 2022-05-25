Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote
Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday.
The development comes a month after Patti municipal council president Dalbir Singh Sekhon, also of the Congress, was removed in a similar way under the leadership of AAP’s transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
“We have given priority to development. Ajnala city has not been developed for the past 15 years. Groupism had hit works. After the AAP came to power in the state, many councillors approached me,” said Dhaliwal, while adding that Arora had failed to prove his majority for the past 14 months.
The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. However, later a SAD councillor backed Arora to help him win the president’s seat last year.
Four councillors had brought the no-confidence motion against Arora. A special meeting to pass the resolution was called on Wednesday after the 14-day notice period ended. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present. Of the 15 councillors, 12 — seven of the SAD and five of the Congress — attended the meeting and voted to remove Arora.
Arora accused the AAP of poaching councillors, though the minister denied the allegations. “Some councillors were threatened while some were purchased. Those 12 councillors who have voted against me were taken to Chandigarh for forcing them to vote against me,” he alleged.
Vegetable vendor flees with ₹81.50 lakh collected as contingency fund
Police have booked a vegetable vendor in Khar for allegedly fleeing with ₹81.50 lakh collected by some local vegetable and fruit vendors as contingency fund. “We have registered a case against the vendor, Shivkumar Jaiswal, under sections 406 [punishment for criminal breach of trust] and 420 [cheating] of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for him,” senior inspector of Khar police station, Mohan Mane, said.
Comprehensive education policy in the works: Punjab minister
A comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector in Punjab is in the works with consultation with various stakeholders, cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday. The education minister further said that the “rat race” by previous governments to show false baseline results to emerge as “No. 1” had a devastating effect on academics.
Man kills wife for not cooking rice for him
Bhiwandi A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing Waghmare's 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Shankar Waghmare, a scrap dealer and resident of Khoni village in Nizampura, Balaram Chaudhari Chawl, has been booked for murder. Waghmare married Jyotsna a year ago. Residents said that the couple would often fight over petty issues.
Beyond our reach: Bengaluru court on Rs50 lakh demand for worms in chocolate bar
Six years after a Bengaluru man approached a consumer court seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation after finding worms in a chocolate bar purchased from a local store, he has been directed to the state consumer forum. In October 2016, Mukesh Kumar Kedia, a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, bought two bars of chocolate - Cadbury's Fruit and Nut - for his niece for ₹89.
Father-son duo’s arrest in Bahraich unearths inter-state human trafficking racket
LUCKNOW The arrest of a father-son duo in Bahraich on Tuesday unearthed an inter-state racket involved in trafficking minor girls and women from remote areas of Bihar on the pretext of marriage and employment, said police here on Wednesday. One Dhani Ram Pandit, 48, and his son Ankush, 25, residents of Rampur Dibiyapur village in Bahraich, were arrested for holding a 15-year-old girl from Bihar hostage.
