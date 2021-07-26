Akal Takht condemns ‘violation’ of maryada during U’khand CM’s gurdwara visit

The Akal Takht on Sunday took a serious note of alleged violation of maryada (decorum) at historic Gurdwara Nanakmatta Sahib in Uttarakhand during chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s recent visit to the shrine.

The Akal Takht office shared videos, in which pro-BJP slogans are being raised by Dhami’s supporters on the gurdwara premises and women are seen performing folk dance of the state. A photo was also shared in which the head of the local Kar Sewa organisation is seen presenting the CM a silver ‘mukut’ (crown).

The highest Sikh temporal seat received complaints against the gurdwara management for violating the maryada.

Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “It is the shrine management’s responsibility to ensure compliance of maryadaon the premises of the gurdwara.

“A thorough investigation will be held into the matter. A three-member committee comprising Akal Takht additional head granthi Giani Malkeet Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) preacher Sarabjit Singh Dhotian and Dharam Parchar wing’s Ajit Singh will visit the gurdwara and necessary action will be taken against the guilty,” he added.

Panthic gathering on sacrilege incidents today

On a call given by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, a Panthic gathering will be held at the highest Sikh temporal seat on Monday to discuss sacrilege incidents.

“The government has failed to check incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and to ascertain who is behind this conspiracy. To find a solution, discussions will be held by heads of Sikh sects, organisations, seminaries and scholars,” the jathedar said.