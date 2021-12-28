Akali Dal, BJP will be held accountable for 10-year misrule, says Punjab CM Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said that the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance that ran the previous government in the state would be held accountable for alleged “betrayal of Punjab and its people during its decade-long misrule”.

Addressing a gathering in the Dharamkot grain market during a state-level function to hand over 5 marla plots to beneficiaries, Channi said that the “Akalis owe an explanation to the people of Punjab for pushing the youth into drugs, sacrilege incidents besides driving the state on the brink of economic collapse”.

“A beginning has already been made with the registration of an FIR against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia has become a synonym with drugs. He will be put behind the bars soon,” he added.

Channi also accused the SAD leadership of being in cahoots with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in the implementation of three farm laws.

“(The then Union minister) Harsimrat Kaur Badal was part of the central cabinet which was instrumental in getting these draconian laws framed. She only quit the cabinet where there was widespread anger among people, especially the farmers,” he claimed.

Lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Channi said that his Delhi counterpart knelt before Majithia by tendering an unconditional apology by filing an affidavit in court for fear of being jailed.

Channi also accused his predecessor Amarinder Singh of making all-out efforts to save the skin of Akalis when he was CM.

The CM announced a development grant of ₹5 crore to ensure development in the Dharamkot constituency.