Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akali Dal delegation to meet President Kovind for Devinder Pal Bhullar’s release
chandigarh news

Akali Dal delegation to meet President Kovind for Devinder Pal Bhullar’s release

Bhullar was charged under TADA Act and awarded death sentence that was commuted into life imprisonment by Supreme Court in 2014
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Harcharan Singh Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the party has sought time from the President seeking his intervention in the matter.

Bhullar was charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Act and was awarded death sentence that was commuted into life imprisonment by the apex court in 2014.

Bains blamed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying these leaders befooled the people of Punjab as they never raised the issue of Bhullar’s release.

Whether their demand for Bhullar’s release was linked to the ongoing assembly polls, Bains said, “In the past 10 years, SAD delegations have met Presidents and Prime Ministers. There was no election going on in Punjab at that time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP