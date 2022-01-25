Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akali Dal delegation to meet President Kovind for Devinder Pal Bhullar’s release
chandigarh news

Akali Dal delegation to meet President Kovind for Devinder Pal Bhullar’s release

Bhullar was charged under TADA Act and awarded death sentence that was commuted into life imprisonment by Supreme Court in 2014
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Harcharan Singh Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the party has sought time from the President seeking his intervention in the matter.

Bhullar was charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Act and was awarded death sentence that was commuted into life imprisonment by the apex court in 2014.

Bains blamed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying these leaders befooled the people of Punjab as they never raised the issue of Bhullar’s release.

Whether their demand for Bhullar’s release was linked to the ongoing assembly polls, Bains said, “In the past 10 years, SAD delegations have met Presidents and Prime Ministers. There was no election going on in Punjab at that time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out