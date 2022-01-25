Akali Dal delegation to meet President Kovind for Devinder Pal Bhullar’s release

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Harcharan Singh Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the party has sought time from the President seeking his intervention in the matter.

Bhullar was charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Act and was awarded death sentence that was commuted into life imprisonment by the apex court in 2014.

Bains blamed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying these leaders befooled the people of Punjab as they never raised the issue of Bhullar’s release.

Whether their demand for Bhullar’s release was linked to the ongoing assembly polls, Bains said, “In the past 10 years, SAD delegations have met Presidents and Prime Ministers. There was no election going on in Punjab at that time.”