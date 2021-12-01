Akali Dal says CM Channi gone ‘berserk’, BJP says he’s suffering from amnesia

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of going “berserk” in the face of repeated rebuffs to his vendetta tactics, saying his self-contradictory utterances on sacrilege and police firing incidents were nothing more than the ravings of a frustrated man who knows that his game is up and his days numbered.

“On the one hand, Channi tells brazen lies on sacrilege and firing and on the other, he runs away to take shelter behind the “sub judice” excuse. If the case is sub judice, which it is, who gave him the right to pronounce a judgment? And if the “sub judice” logic doesn’t stop him from pronouncing such outrageous judgments, then what stops him from sharing the evidence, party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra asked.

BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma on Tuesday said Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was suffering from amnesia as it was the Congress which promised to waive farm loans in the last assembly elections.

Referring to Channi’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking debt waiver for farmers, Sharma said this was a classic case of passing the buck. In a letter to the CM, Sharma reminded him that the Congress leaders misled the farmers of the state and distributed forms in villages. “This was a fraud played by the ruling party on hardworking farmers who believed them in a hope that their loans would be waived,” he said.

