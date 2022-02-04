Akali Dal urges ECI to act against Congress for ‘misusing gurbani’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against the Congress for misusing ‘gurbani’ in its advertisements, saying it violates the model code of conduct besides hurting sentiments of the Sikhs.

Submitting a complaint before the Punjab chief electoral officer, party spokesman Arshdeep Kler urged the ECI to issue directions for the removal of all hoardings, boards and other content from all channels and social media platforms.

The party sought separate directions from EC recommending action against the Congress for distorting the scriptures. “The words of prayer which had been distorted are ingrained in the hearts of every Sikh and that the Congress has played with the sentiments of the community by misusing them for its propaganda,” added the complaint.