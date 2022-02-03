Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur starts campaign in Majitha

Two days after filling her nomination papers from Majitha, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur on Wednesday kicked off her election campaign in the constituency.

Ganieve (46), who visited various religious places before initiating canvassing and is new in electoral politics, faces a tough challenge in the segment which has been represented by her husband since 2007.

“Paid obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Buddha Sahib Ji Kathu Nangal & Mata Chawinda Devi temple before starting my election campaign as Akali-BSP candidate from Majitha & prayed for giving me strength to fulfil the responsibility thrust on me by people of this constituency & @Akali_Dal_ (sic),” she tweeted.

Talking to mediapersons, Ganieve said that she will take care of the Majitha constituency as she has been taking care of her children.

Whether she will also campaign in the Amritsar-East constituency from where her husband is pitted against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, she said, “Since I am new in politics, I will campaign in Majitha only.”

Ganieve is facing Aam Aadmi Party’s Sukhjinder Raj Singh aka Lali Majithia and his brother and Congress candidate Jagwinder Pal Singh.

Sukhjinder, who too was in the Congress till last month, had lost to Bikram Majithia with a margin of nearly 23,000 votes in the last assembly elections.