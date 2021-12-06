Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akalis are real traitors of Punjab, says Pargat Singh
chandigarh news

Akalis are real traitors of Punjab, says Pargat Singh

Punjab education minister Pargat Singh lambasted Akali leaders, alleging that they had done “irreparable damage” to the state; opposition party calls it his frustration in face of imminent loss
Punjab education minister Pargat Singh was addressing a gathering at Partappura village in Jalandhar. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Education minister Pargat Singh on Sunday lambasted Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, calling them “real traitors of Punjab” who had done “irreparable damage” to the state.

Pargat, who represents the Jalandhar Cantt seat, was addressing a gathering at Partappura village in the district. He alleged that Akalis had committed “numerous sins” against the state and its people, and warned that Punjabis would never forgive them.

Alleging that cable, drug, sand and transport mafia had flourished under the Badal family, Pargat said that they had “ruthlessly plundered” the state.

“Now, they have to pay back for their sins, as people are waiting for the 2022 polls to teach them a lesson,” he said while addressing the gathering. The minister also laid the foundation stone of a 32-lakh sports park in the village besides handing over a cheque for 11 lakh to the panchayat for development works.

Frustration leading to baseless allegations: SAD

Reacting to Pargat’s allegations, former MLA Jagbir Singh Brar, who is the SAD candidate from Jalandhar Cantt, termed them a “total bundle of lies”.

“It is frustration among Congress leaders in the face of an imminent defeat in the next polls that is leading to such baseless allegations against the Badal family. In the past five years, the Congress, especially Pargat Singh, has done nothing for the Jalandhar Cantt constituency,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP