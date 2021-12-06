Akalis are real traitors of Punjab, says Pargat Singh

Education minister Pargat Singh on Sunday lambasted Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, calling them “real traitors of Punjab” who had done “irreparable damage” to the state.

Pargat, who represents the Jalandhar Cantt seat, was addressing a gathering at Partappura village in the district. He alleged that Akalis had committed “numerous sins” against the state and its people, and warned that Punjabis would never forgive them.

Alleging that cable, drug, sand and transport mafia had flourished under the Badal family, Pargat said that they had “ruthlessly plundered” the state.

“Now, they have to pay back for their sins, as people are waiting for the 2022 polls to teach them a lesson,” he said while addressing the gathering. The minister also laid the foundation stone of a ₹32-lakh sports park in the village besides handing over a cheque for ₹11 lakh to the panchayat for development works.

Frustration leading to baseless allegations: SAD

Reacting to Pargat’s allegations, former MLA Jagbir Singh Brar, who is the SAD candidate from Jalandhar Cantt, termed them a “total bundle of lies”.

“It is frustration among Congress leaders in the face of an imminent defeat in the next polls that is leading to such baseless allegations against the Badal family. In the past five years, the Congress, especially Pargat Singh, has done nothing for the Jalandhar Cantt constituency,” he said.