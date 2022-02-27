Akalis pitch tent outside Patiala jail after denial to meet Majithia
Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) leaders and workers pitched a tent outside the Central Jail, Patiala, on Sunday after the authorities denied them the permission to meet former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is in judicial custody in a drug case.
Majithia, who was booked in an NDPS case in December last year, had surrendered before a court in Mohali on February 24, which sent him to judicial custody till March 8. A day later, the court denied him bail, stated that being a powerful politician he could influence the investigation if released.
“I came here to meet Majithia, but the jail authorities didn’t allow me see him. I am a sitting MLA and have the right to meet an undertrial,” said SAD legislator Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, who was accompanied by party’s district president Harpal Juneja.
“Many other leaders had also come to Patiala, but the jail authorities did not allow them to meet Majithia. To express our resentment against the Congress government and to express solidarity with our leader, we have pitched a special tent outside the jail premises,” he said.
Alleging that the FIR was politically motivated, Chandumajra said the Akali leader should be treated like a political prisoner and party activists should be allowed to meet him, adding that SAD members would keep converging outside the jail till Majithia is granted bail.
