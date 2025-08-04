Alcohol, junk food increasing infertility risk, finds Punjabi varsity studies

A study conducted by Punjabi University, Patiala, has found a direct link between rising infertility rates and a combination of lifestyle habits, environmental exposures, and genetic factors. Women showed low iron and zinc levels, while in men, high chromium and LDL cholesterol levels were tied to decreased semen quality.

The study, titled “Association of environmental factors and gene polymorphism with infertility in couples of reproductive age”, conducted by Mandeep Kaur under the supervision of Rajinder Kaur from the department of human genetics, Punjabi University, and co-guided by Preeti Kheterpal from Central University, Bathinda, highlights how poor dietary patterns, lack of physical activity, and exposure to heavy metals are significantly increasing infertility risk among couples of reproductive ages.

“The research identified several risk factors contributing to infertility, including high body mass index (BMI), prolonged marriage duration without conception, sedentary lifestyle, and frequent consumption of junk and packaged foods. Excessive tea and coffee intake and occupational stress were also noted as significant contributors,” Mandeep Kaur said.

The study examined serum levels of heavy metals and biochemical markers. Elevated levels of copper, cobalt, manganese, zinc, selenium, uranium, vanadium, and bismuth, as well as increased cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL (bad cholesterol), were linked to infertility.

Genetics also play a crucial role

Rajinder Kaur explained that variants in the methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase gene (MTHFR) (rs1801133 and rs1801131) were associated with higher infertility risk in both genders.

“Interestingly, a variant in the NR5A1 gene (rs1110061) showed a protective effect in men. Moreover, gene-environment interactions further intensified the infertility risk. For instance, the presence of the MTHFR rs1801133 variant, when coupled with junk food intake (9.34%), canned food consumption (10.07%), alcohol use (6.32%), and low physical activity (4.64%), significantly worsened fertility outcomes,” she added.

The study also brought attention to the psychological impact of infertility. Women experiencing infertility were found to have elevated levels of depression, underscoring the need for emotional and psychological support as part of fertility care.

Kheterpal emphasised the importance of public awareness regarding the impact of lifestyle and environmental factors on fertility. She advocated for early screening, dietary corrections, and the creation of dedicated fertility clinics offering integrated medical, psychological, and lifestyle interventions.

Punjabi University vice-chancellor Jagdeep Singh said that such studies reinforce the vital role of academic institutions in addressing real-world health issues and enhancing public trust in science.