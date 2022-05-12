Alertness key to deal with sticky bombs: CRPF men told ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who will be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra slated to start on June 30, are being sensitised about the threat posed by “sticky bombs”, a senior officer said on Wednesday, asserting that alertness is the best way to deal with the problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a first of its kind seizure in February last year, the Border Security Force (BSF) had confiscated a drone-dropped consignment along the International Border in Samba district, which included 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with in-built magnets. These could be used as “sticky bombs” by sticking them on vehicles and controlling them using a timer and a remotely-held device.

CRPF deputy inspector general Hiranagar Range Devender Yadav said alertness was the key to deal with the threat of sticky bombs. “There is no way but alertness to deal with the problem. In our area of responsibility, security deployments will be put on alert and jawans have been sensitised about the threat. Like every year, we will ensure that the pilgrimage is successfully completed in a peaceful manner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes - the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the Covid pandemic.

Search operation launched along IB in Samba

Police and other security forces on Wednesday launched a massive search operation along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir to sanitise the border villages ahead of Amarnath Yatra next month, officials said.

The joint operation by police, Army, BSF and CRPF is underway at village Glad and adjoining areas near the border fence, the officials said.

“The primary focus of the operation is on village Glad due to its close proximity to the border as well as (Jammu-Pathankot) National highway,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP), operations, Samba, GR Bhardwaj said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}