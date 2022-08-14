Alghoza exponent Chuhar Khan dies at Sangrur village

Battling destitution throughout his life, Chuhar Khan, 86, a legendary alghoza (a paired woodwind instrument) artiste, tried till his last breath to keep this dying art alive.

He died of a snake bite in Sangrur’s Chotian village, his birthplace, on Friday.

Better known as Ustad Chuhar Khan, he was among those artistes who bore the pain of separation from family members during the partition of 1947 and turned grief into this melodious art.

Though he never received any award, he was a well-known name in the world of Punjabi folk music and culture. People used to invite him to play at fairs and this was his only source of livelihood. He also represented the state’s cultural affairs department in functions across the country.

Jasvir Singh, a resident of his village, who also wrote several books, said, “Chuhar Khan’s last wish was to mourn his sister by playing alghoza at her grave. Whenever we met, he used to express his desire to go to Pakistan to visit his sister’s grave.”

“He lived in a one-room house with his wife and grandchildren. His elder son had died in a road accident five years ago. Since then, Chuhar Khan was the only earning member in the family. His younger son lives separately. They struggled to make ends meet but the government never provided any help to him,” added Jasvir.

Jagdish Paprha, member of Lok Chetna Munch and director of Malwa Hek, a group of like-minded people, who organise cultural events to keep folk art alive, said, “Folk music has suffered an irreparable loss. There are only a few artistes who can play folk instruments and he was the oldest and greatest among them.”

Randeep Sangatpura, another member of the group said, “Chuhar Khan contributed his entire life to Punjabi culture and lived in poverty. Though we have lost him, but his tunes will never be lost.”

