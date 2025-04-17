Align teaching with Viksit Bharat vision: Gujarat guv to educators in Ludhiana

The governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, visited BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School on Wednesday, where he addressed educators during a motivational session titled “empowering the educators”. Students staging a cultural performance at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The event began with cultural performances celebrating India’s heritage and underscored the role of art in personal development, a message that resonated deeply with the governor’s vision.

Governor Devvrat emphasised the transformative role of education in shaping the future of the country. “Educational institutions are not just imparting knowledge but are shaping the mindset of the youth. With the integration of technology, our educators are playing a critical role in preparing students for a developed and progressive India,” he said.

The governor also highlighted the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, urging educators to align their teaching with the goals of holistic national development.

The school president Rakesh Jain, director Paramjit Kaur, and principal Anuja Kaushal were present in the event.