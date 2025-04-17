Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Align teaching with Viksit Bharat vision: Gujarat guv to educators in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 17, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Governor Devvrat emphasised the transformative role of education in shaping the future of the country

The governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, visited BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School on Wednesday, where he addressed educators during a motivational session titled “empowering the educators”.

Students staging a cultural performance at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Students staging a cultural performance at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The event began with cultural performances celebrating India’s heritage and underscored the role of art in personal development, a message that resonated deeply with the governor’s vision.

Governor Devvrat emphasised the transformative role of education in shaping the future of the country. “Educational institutions are not just imparting knowledge but are shaping the mindset of the youth. With the integration of technology, our educators are playing a critical role in preparing students for a developed and progressive India,” he said.

The governor also highlighted the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, urging educators to align their teaching with the goals of holistic national development.

The school president Rakesh Jain, director Paramjit Kaur, and principal Anuja Kaushal were present in the event.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Align teaching with Viksit Bharat vision: Gujarat guv to educators in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On